The image accompanying this release shows Dylan in the vicinity of Westgate Shopping Centre at around 12.30am on Sunday September 24. Photo / Police

The image accompanying this release shows Dylan in the vicinity of Westgate Shopping Centre at around 12.30am on Sunday September 24. Photo / Police

Police have released more details about the last known whereabouts of missing West Auckland man Dylan Barford, who has been missing for over a week.

CCTV tracked the 34-year-old’s last known movements on Guntan Drive past Kedgley Rd, which is adjacent to the Westgate Mall shops, just before 1am on Sunday, September 24.

Police are urging anyone who travelled through Westgate, Whenuapai or Hobsonville areas around this time to check their dashcam video, or outside home CCTV video for sightings on Barford.

He was seen wearing a black jacket and blue Adidas tear-away pants. Police describe him as having a medium build. He is 168cm tall and has tattoos on the rear of his right elbow and left forearm.

If you have any information that might assist the police’s search they ask you to contact them on 105, referencing case file number 230924/2185.



