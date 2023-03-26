The pedestrian who was struck and killed in Te Awamutu on March 17 was 28-year-old Jonathon Hood. Photo / File

The pedestrian who was struck and killed in Te Awamutu on March 17 was 28-year-old Jonathon Hood. Photo / File

A pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle in Te Awamutu was Jonathon Hood, police have confirmed.

The incident occurred on March 17 around 9.04pm on Sloane St.

The 28-year-old Otorohanga local died at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” said a police spokesperson.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing and police are appealing for witnesses of the incident to come forward.

If you can help, contact Police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report, referencing the file number 230318/6128.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.