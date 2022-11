Lake Rotomā. Photo / NZME

Police have named the person who died in a single-vehicle crash at Lake Rotomā last week.

He was Antony Byrne Ansell, 77, of Lake Rotomā.

Police were called about 3pm on October 25 after a car left the road and went into the lake.

Waiohau woman Erin Kinney has shared the lengths taken by her and others to try and save Ansell after the crash.

Police say inquiries into the incident were ongoing.