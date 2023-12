Police would like to hear from anyone in the area who has family or friends that haven’t returned home.

A body has been recovered from Lake Wanaka, near Waterfall Creek this morning. Police say they are unable to identify the person.

The victim has been described as a Caucasian male likely in his 20s, wearing a light blue sweatshirt, dark grey chino jeans and white tennis shoes.

“We would like to hear from anyone in the area who has family or friends that haven’t returned home.”

Please call Police on 105, and quote file number 231231/9558.