Police recover five stolen bikes from Wellington property

Police recovered five stolen bikes from a Wellington property. Photo / 123rf

Police have recovered five stolen bikes from a Wellington property as they crack down on thefts often happening in broad daylight.

Three bikes have been reunited with their rightful owner and police have been working to identify who the other two bikes belong to.

Wellington tactical crime unit detective Jason Gore said there was an ongoing effort to target this type of offending in the district.

"It is great to be able to contact a victim of a high value burglary and inform them that we have recovered their stolen items."

Gore said police also recovered three e-bikes, a mountain bike, two motorbikes and a stolen vehicle last week.

A 24-year-old man is facing charges in relation to receiving stolen property.

Gore said police were committed to investigating all matters reported to them and would continue to recover stolen property where possible.

"We rely on the public to be our eyes and ears, and ask anyone who sees any suspicious activity, including an excessive amount of bikes at a private address, or a person carrying tools such as grinders or bolt cutters near bike racks, to report it to us.

"Often these thefts are occurring in broad daylight, so please if you notice anything out of the ordinary report it to police immediately."

Gore said it was also important for people to keep their bikes locked, placed in a brightly lit and public area, and know what the serial number is.

"Police would also like to remind the community to be cautious when buying or selling online and to trust your instincts – if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is and you should report it to police."

If people were in a situation where they felt unsafe, or saw something suspicious, they should call 111 immediately, Gore said.

To report a crime after it has happened, people can contact police on 105, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.