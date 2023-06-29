Police recover body from Ruatoria river after crash yesterday

A man's body has been pulled out of the Mata River in Ruatoria this morning. Photo / EO Browser

Police have recovered a body from a Ruatoria River this morning after a crash yesterday.

Police were advised about a vehicle in the Mata River at 3pm yesterday, a spokeswoman said. Upon arrival, police found a body inside the car.

The car and body were not able to be retrieved until this morning, the spokesperson said, due to the location of the car and weather conditions.

Victim support and police are working to support the man’s family and the serious crash unit is investigating how the car ended up in the river.



