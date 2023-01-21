Police recover 13 of 20 cars stolen over single weekend in Hawke’s Bay

Police have found 13 of the 20 stolen cars taken over a single weekend. Photo / NZME

Police have found 13 of the 20 stolen cars taken over a single weekend. Photo / NZME

Hawke’s Bay police have recovered 13 out of 20 vehicles reported stolen across the region over a single weekend.

Following the uptick in stolen vehicles, police are now urging the public to take extra precautions to keep their vehicles safe.

Hawke’s Bay Police area prevention manager Acting Inspector Caroline Martin said during the weekend of January 14 and 15, there were 20 reports of vehicles stolen across the region.

“These vehicles have been stolen from public areas as well as from outside residential addresses - 13 of which have been recovered by police.”

She said commonly stolen vehicles in Hawke’s Bay were the Mazda Demio and Nissan Tiida.

“However, we are seeing other makes also stolen - often being used for joy-riding and to commit further offences and harm in our community.”

She said police were committed to identifying and apprehending those responsible for the thefts.

However, police are also encouraging vehicle owners to take the following steps to help deter thieves.

That includes locking cars, removing valuables and, where possible, using a garage or parking your vehicle on the road in a well-lit area.

Anti-theft devices such as steering locks, immobilisers and car alarms are also encouraged.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour in or around vehicles should call 111.