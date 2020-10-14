Police raids in Christchurch: cannabis, cash seized

Police search a property on Bronwyn Street, Mairehau. Photo / Supplied

Police have located large amounts of cash and a number of cannabis cultivations while conducting raids in Christchurch today.

Five houses have been searched to uncover cannabis operations in a large scale probe in the city.

The campaign against organised crime has included search warrants on at least one house on Kellys Road in Mairehau, at about 11.30am.

Detective Senior Sergeant Joel Syme says large amounts of cash and other assets have been seized, and several big cannabis cultivations have been found.

He says a series of search warrants are being carried out across the city in a clamp down on organised crime.

Syme says the public can expect to see a police presence for the rest of the day as the operation continues.