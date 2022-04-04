Police officers on Te Atatu Road in West Auckland. Photo / NZME

A young man fleeing police in a stolen car raced down the wrong side of a main road in West Auckland, narrowly avoiding a head-on collision with a police car before ramming another one multiple times.

Hours earlier, in November last year, Karena Hemana broke into a house and stole a large TV, hedge trimmer, shoes and other items. He was arrested that afternoon.

The 23-year-old appeared at the Waitākere District Court for sentencing on Friday after five months in custody, and was told by Judge Maria Pecotic he was lucky his "very poor display of driving" did not kill anyone.

Court documents show Hemana stole a Mitsubishi worth $30,000 from a Waiatarua address in the Waitākere Ranges on November 2 or 3.

He and an associate then went to a Lucas Heights property, smashed a glass ranch slider and entered the home, stealing a large TV, weed eater, hedge trimmer, shoes and a puffer jacket.

Just after midday, he drove the stolen Mitsubishi to Z Energy Te Atatu and filled it with petrol without paying. A police officer arrived but Hemana got into the car, reversed at speed and fled.

Back on Te Atatu Rd, he saw another police patrol car driving towards him. He swerved over three lanes of traffic, crossing the median strip and on to the wrong side of the road, driving head-on toward the police car.

He narrowly missed it and continued speeding more than 80km/h down the wrong side of Te Atatu Rd, running a red light at an intersection.

Other motorists were forced to swerve and stop to avoid a head-on collision, according to the court's summary of facts.

The stolen Mitsubishi finally stopped at Gull Henderson Valley, and another police car arrived.

Hemana was out of the car at the time, but jumped back in, drove forward and reversed into the police car which had two officers inside. He rammed the car four times, shunting it backwards to try to make space and drive away.

By then another police car had arrived, blocking the Mitsubishi and forcing Hemana to flee on foot, where he was arrested.

The 23-year-old faced a total of eight charges including burglary, with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, assault using a car as a weapon (maximum five years), and unlawful use of a vehicle (maximum seven years).

Hemana's lawyer said mental health issues and methamphetamine use had contributed to his offending, but he was open and candid in the investigation and had a job waiting for him.

Judge Pecotic sentenced him to 22 months' intensive supervision, including six months' community detention with an electronic bracelet and a night-time curfew. He was also disqualified from driving for a year.

A 30 per cent credit was granted for his guilty plea and desire to change, and the judge noted his remorse and youth.

His fines were also discharged, but he was ordered to work on his driving once his disqualifications ends, with the help of his probation officer.

"I emphasise the need for him to undertake a driving course and obtain a driving licence," Judge Pecotic said in court before turning to Hemana, who was nodding. "Okay? That's the best I can do for you," she said.

The young man did not have a driver's licence and had been found driving while disqualified many times.

"I see you have struggled to get your driver's licence, and your offences today relate to your inability to have a driver's licence," Pecotic said at the start of the hearing, explaining the non-custodial sentence was designed not to punish but to help.

"That's really cool," Hemana blurted through a face mask. "In two years I should be bloody on my way to greatness!"