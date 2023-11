Police on Tutanekai St in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

A police presence in Rotorua CBD this morning was sparked by a person with a paintball gun.

Police were called to a report of a person seen inside a parked vehicle with a paintball gun on Tutanekai St around 11.50am.

He said police responded to the call and were speaking with people at the scene.

He said there had been no arrests at this stage.