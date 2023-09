Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of Hunter, who was last seen at 4.30pm on Linwood Ave in Christchurch. Photo / Police

Police are pleading with the public to help them find a missing Christchurch boy.

Hunter was last seen at 4.30pm on Linwood Ave, Linwood.

He was dressed in a blue T-shirt, camo cargo pants, a grey hoodie with a yellow design, and black sneakers.

Hunter’s safety is a concern for the police and his family.

Police are asking anybody with information about Hunter’s whereabouts to call 111 and use reference case number 230911/0375.