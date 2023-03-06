Voyager 2022 media awards


Police plea for information on Wānaka mountain bike death

NZ Herald
Police are asking for the public’s help in investigating the death of a man at the start of a mountain bike race in Wānaka. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are asking for the public’s help in investigating the death of a man at the start of a mountain bike race in Wānaka.

A 58-year-old man died on Saturday morning while competing in the off-road running and mountain bike event.

Police were notified of the incident about 9.30am, which occured at the Motatapu annual off-road race.

“We are asking anyone who may have information to please let us know, so we can help get some answers for this man’s family,” Senior Sergeant Chris Books said.

Police thanked everyone who tried to help the man on the scene.

Part of Motatapu Rd in Glendhu Bay was closed for a short period of time.

The death was referred to the Coroner.

Motatapu race director Gemma Peskett confirmed the death to the Herald.

“The Motatapu event is saddened to confirm an athlete has died at the start of the Mountain Bike event in Glendhu Bay, Lake Wānaka,” Peskett said.

“The Motatapu team worked closely with the emergency services and continue[d] to assist. We would like to offer our deepest condolences to the bereaved family.”

