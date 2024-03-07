Police want to identify this man after an altercation in Flaxmere.

Police hope the public can identify a mystery moped-rider after a fight between two groups of people in Flaxmere.

A police spokesperson said local officers want to find the rider after “an incident” at the Flaxmere Skatepark, off Swansea Road, on Tuesday.

“We are investigating an incident that took place around 7pm where there was an altercation between two groups of youths,” the spokesperson said.

“Anyone who recognises this person, or the moped, and can assist police in identifying them and their whereabouts is encouraged to contact us on 105 and quote file number 240305/4476.”

People can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.