Police pause search for Michael MacGregor in Mount Holdsworth area

MacGregor failed to return from a walk in the Mount Holdsworth area near Masterton last Monday, and search teams have been scouring the mountain in poor weather conditions.

Police have paused their search for Michael MacGregor, who went missing in the Mount Holdsworth area 10 days ago, and will use cadaver dogs to look for him in the next few weeks.

Police Search and Rescue, Land Search and Rescue volunteers and a specialist canyoning search and rescue team were deployed as ground search teams searched near Atiwhakatu Stream.

MacGregor was last seen at the Rocky Lookout at 12.20pm on Monday, wearing shorts and a hoodie.

Police said the search so far hasn’t turned up any helpful information, and “police are now working to complete other inquiries”.

“It’s expected that a cadaver dog search will take place in one to two weeks’ time, and with these at our disposal, we believe there is a solid chance of finding Michael,” a spokesperson said.

Cadaver dogs are specially trained search dogs that can sniff out decomposing bodies.

“Police are keeping Michael’s family across all developments, and our combined goal is to bring Michael back to his family,” the spokesperson said.

Last week, police searched Atiwhakatu Stream, the Lower Holdsworth area, the Rocky Lookout and the Totara Flats areas.

Dogs, a helicopter and several teams of volunteers have aided the search, alongside Amateur Radio Emergency Communications volunteers.

Police have appealed to the public for any sightings of MacGregor.