Police at the scene in Papakura. Photo / Ben Fisher

One person has been critically injured following a firearms incident in Papakura.

A police spokesperson said the incident on Great South Rd was reported to them at 12.49pm.

A witness told Newstalk ZB several St John vehicles could be seen outside Papakura District Court around 1pm.

The woman said Great South Rd had been blocked off.

The police spokesperson said motorists and the public should avoid the area as there are cordons in place.

Police and ambulance staff at the scene in Papakura. Photo / Ben Fisher

St John said one person in critical condition had been transported to Middlemore Hospital.

One ambulance and two rapid response vehicles were sent to the scene.

Police at the scene at the Countdown carpark, Great South Rd in Papakura. Photo / Darren Masters