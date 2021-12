Police are carrying out an operation in the Eastern Bay of Plenty this morning. Photo / NZME

Police have closed a road in the Eastern Bay of Plenty this morning while they conduct an operation.

The road is closed at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Wainui Rd and diversions are in place.

Police said they apologised for the inconvenience and thanked members of the public for their patience.

More to come.