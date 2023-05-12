Police have arrested a man inside Westfield St Lukes in Auckland after he fled from officers across the city in rush-hour traffic.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald officers tried to stop a car on St Lukes Rd, Mt Albert, but the driver fled across multiple suburbs before circling back.

The police Eagle helicopter tracked the car driving “dangerously” through Three Kings, Mt Eden, Mt Albert and Mt Roskill from about 3.45pm.

“The vehicle has eventually come to a stop on St Lukes Rd and the driver has fled on foot into a nearby shopping complex, where they were ... apprehended,” the spokeswoman said.

“A 30-year-old male has been taken into custody and charges are currently being considered.”

A witness told the Herald police were seen at the mall’s upper level.























