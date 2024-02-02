NZ police open investigation into death threats against World Rugby referees

Auckland University calls in the lawyers over Ashley Bloomfield scam, Australian officials to brief the Government on Aukus developments and why Airbnb could be forced to cut its services in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / DW / NZHerald

An investigation into death threats made against World Rugby referees has been opened, NZ police have revealed today.

Detective Inspector Stuart Mills confirmed this evening they are investigating three complaints of threats against referees.

“The complaints relate to alleged breaches of the Harmful Digital Communications Act and threatening to kill,” Mills said.

Canterbury and Eastern police staff are investigating further, while staff in the Auckland area assessing a third complaint in the region.

“It is likely that the digital forensic units will be involved as a result of these investigations,” Mills said.

Earlier, it was revealed Rugby World Cup final referee Wayne Barnes received more abuse on social media than any team or player, according to a report by World Rugby.

The report said match officials were the fourth most targeted group, surpassing finalists the All Blacks.

Barnes was the single most targeted individual throughout the tournament (inclusive of players, match officials and individual stakeholders). He received a third of all abuse targeted directly at individuals.

The abuse towards match officials ranged from match-fixing and corruption accusations to violent and family-related threats.

An example of the abuse towards Barnes said: “You ******* idiot, I hope your wife dies in a car accident and your kids taken away from you due to alcoholism and finally come to your senses and kill yourself.”

According to the report, 21 verified accounts based in New Zealand sent abuse during the tournament. The most verified accounts originated in France (95) and South Africa (71).

The largest spike in abuse came after France was narrowly knocked out of the tournament by South Africa in the quarter-finals. Kiwi Ben O’Keeffe was in charge of that game.

A further spike was seen on the day of the final between the All Blacks and the Springboks due to the profile of the game – and close result. The majority of abuse was targeted again at Barnes, over the players or teams.

England was the most targeted team followed by the Springboks, France and the All Blacks. South Africa was also targeted with high volumes of abuse, elevated by beating New Zealand in the final.

Wayne Barnes speaks with All Blacks stand-in captain Ardie Savea during the Rugby World Cup final. Photo / Photosport

Last year Barnes opened up on the abuse he has received during his career, saying social media abuse is getting worse.

Barnes announced his retirement from refereeing last year, stating that online abuse and threats have become too regular for everyone involved in rugby.

In an interview with the BBC, Barnes said threats towards his family crossed a line and that online abuse is getting worse.

“When people make threats against your wife and kids, they should be held to account and punished.

“Threats of sexual violence, threats of saying we know where you live. It crosses that line.

“Social media is getting worse and it’s the sad thing about the sport at the moment. It has not been a one-off.”

