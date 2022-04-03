Voyager 2021 media awards
Police officer's warning after drunken cathedral climb in Dunedin

An intrepid drunk got stuck atop the spire of a Dunedin cathedral after an impromptu climbing expedition went wrong. Photo / ODT

Otago Daily Times

An intrepid drunk got stuck atop the spire of a Dunedin cathedral after an impromptu climbing expedition went wrong.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to St Paul's Anglican Cathedral to assist Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) about 1.55pm yesterday.

An intoxicated man had climbed the cathedral's spire but had gotten stuck, he said.

The man was retrieved successfully, but the incident served as reminder to avoid stupid and risky behavior while drinking as it could result in serious injury, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A Fenz spokeswoman referred a request for comment to police.