Police officer punched in face at Chili Peppers concert

Anthony Kiedis (right) and Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Photo / ODT

A female police officer was punched in the face at last night’s Red Hot Chili Peppers concert in Dunedin.

A 19-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault and the officer was not injured, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

Police made four arrests but were pleased were pleased with the crowd’s behaviour.

The American rock band played to a crowd of about 28,000 at Forsyth Barr stadium.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and warned after attempting to gain access to the stage area.

Two 19-year-old men were arrested and warned for fighting, Bond said.