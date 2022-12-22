Police officer allegedly fraudulently obtained Covid-19 wage subsidy for his own business

The officer resigned and paid back the money during the investigation, and was charged by police. Photo / NZPA

The officer resigned and paid back the money during the investigation, and was charged by police. Photo / NZPA

A police officer allegedly fraudulently obtained the Covid-19 wage subsidy for employees who later denied working for him.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) released a summary of a police investigation it oversaw in relation to the officer.

The IPCA said an officer in the Counties Manukau district allegedly fraudulently applied for the wage subsidy from the Ministry of Social Development in relation to his secondary employment which was his own business.

“The officer claimed he had employees and needed the subsidy to pay them,” the IPCA said.

“The people he claimed to be employees were spoken to and denied working for the officer.”

The officer resigned and paid back the money during the investigation, and was charged by police.

The IPCA agreed with the police decision to charge the officer.

Police have been approached for comment.