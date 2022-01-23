Police were called to the scene on Saturday night. Photo / NZME

A police officer has been allegedly assaulted during a mass fight on a Rotorua street.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to reports of disorder on Eason St around 11pm Saturday.



On arrival a group of around 20 people was fighting in the street, she said.



A police officer was allegedly assaulted as they responded to the incident and suffered a leg injury.

The officer was treated at Rotorua Hospital and released.



Four people were arrested on the night but at this stage no charges had been laid, police said.



Inquiries into the incident were ongoing.