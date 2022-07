Police name two pedestrians killed in Bethlehem motorcycle crash. Photo / NZME

Police have named the two pedestrians killed following a incident in Bethlehem on Friday.

They were Geoffrey Raymond Boucher, 59, and Karen Jane Boucher, 56, of Bethlehem.

Police were called to the crash involving a motorcycle on State Highway 2, near the Bethlehem shops, around 8.30pm.

Two other people received minor injuries.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.