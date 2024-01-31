The young man who died in a motorcycle crash in Napier last week was 19-year-old Jack MacConnell.
The Napier teen died following a two-vehicle crash on Kennedy Rd in the suburb of Onekawa about 12.30am last Monday.
Police released his name on Thursday.
“Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time,” a police statement read.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
“An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.”
A witness at the scene said a motorcycle had crashed into a parked truck.