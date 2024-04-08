Police have named the man killed in a crash in South Waikato.

Police have named the man who died in a crash in South Waikato on Wednesday.

He was 36-year-old James Burt of Putaruru.

The crash happened about 7pm on April 3 when a car collided with a tree on Somerville Rd in Ōkoroire, near Tīrau.

Police said in a statement on Friday that one person was injured and later died in hospital.

Inquiries into the circumstances are still ongoing, police said in a statement.

It was the second fatal crash in two days after a person died in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 25 at Tāpapa on April 4.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash about 6am and the highway was closed for several hours.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this crash, or has dashcam footage of a silver Ford Ranger ute and a green Toyota Vitz travelling along SH5 around 6am.

On March 31, Rotorua resident Kiefer Bryers, 27, of Koutu, was killed after a crash south of Rotorua on SH5 at the intersection with Waipā State Mill Rd.







