The crash on Hewletts Rd was reported to police about 4.15pm on Friday. Photo / NZME

1 May, 2023 02:31 AM Quick Read

The crash on Hewletts Rd was reported to police about 4.15pm on Friday. Photo / NZME

Police have named the man who died in a crash between a bicycle and a vehicle in Mount Maunganui.

He was Bryan Edward Marris, 59, of Pāpāmoa Beach.

The crash on Hewletts Rd was reported to police about 4.15pm on Friday.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.