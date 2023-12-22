Police on Jellicoe St, Hastings, after an assault that has led to the death of a man. Photo / NZME

Police on Jellicoe St, Hastings, after an assault that has led to the death of a man. Photo / NZME

Police have released the name of the man who died following an alleged assault in Hastings on Wednesday.

He was Javon Jesse Aranui, aged 24, from Hastings.

Aranui suffered a serious head injury in an alleged assault in the vicinity of Jellicoe St and Hood St, about 3am.

He was flown to Wellington Hospital where he underwent surgery, but since passed away.

“Our thoughts are with his whānau and loved ones at this difficult time,” a police statement said.

“The homicide investigation in relation to Javon’s death is ongoing.”

The police statement said a post-mortem examination was completed today.

“Police continue to appeal for information from any witnesses, or Jellicoe St residents who may have relevant CCTV footage,” the statement said.

Police said information can be provided via 105, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, referencing file number 231220/1498.