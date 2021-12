Police pictured at Marine Parade on Friday after an incident in the water led to a five-year-old's death.

Police pictured at Marine Parade on Friday after an incident in the water led to a five-year-old's death.

Police have released the name of a five-year-old who died after a

water-related incident on Marine Parade in Napier on Friday.

He was Te Karauna Waihirere Manawa Tua Tahi o Te Ora Tamaiti Te Rangi Issac

Jerricoh Warren-Whakamoe, 5, of Ahuriri.

Police's thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family, who have

requested privacy at this difficult time.

Police are investigating the tragedy on behalf of the Coroner and are also focused on supporting the family.