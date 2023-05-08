Twenty cannabis plants seized by Alexandra police, along with an estimated $50,000 of dried cannabis bud. Photo / NZ Police

Twenty cannabis plants and a stash of bud worth $50,000 were discovered when police noticed a distinctive aroma while visiting a property on an unrelated matter.

In a statement, Sergeant Adam Elder said police were at an Alexandra address on Thursday on an unrelated matter and were talking to the occupant when they noticed a strong smell of cannabis.

Police undertook a search for drugs after invoking the Search and Surveillance Act.

They located 20 plants which were being grown indoors and ranged from seedlings to large mature plants.

Officers also recovered about 3.7kg of dried cannabis, with an estimated street value of $45,000 to $50,000.

The person was charged and arrested before being bailed, Sgt Elder said.

They would appear in the Alexandra District Court later this month, he said.



