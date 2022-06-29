Dawn, March 2nd, 2022 marked the beginning of the end for Convoy NZ 2022 protesters camped out in and around Parliament. Video / Mark Mitchell / Michael Nielson / Mike Scott

Dawn, March 2nd, 2022 marked the beginning of the end for Convoy NZ 2022 protesters camped out in and around Parliament. Video / Mark Mitchell / Michael Nielson / Mike Scott

Police are at Māhanga Bay in Wellington, attempting to remove occupiers who have been there since the Parliament protests ended in March.

A police spokesperson confirmed to the Herald they are encouraging the protesters to leave, and anyone who refuses will be arrested.

"Police issued a trespass notice to the occupiers on 24 May (on behalf of LINZ and NIWA), which took effect on the evening of 25 May," they said.

"We have made it clear to the occupiers that they cannot stay where they are, and we expect them to have made plans to leave Māhanga Bay."

The occupation began when the remnants of the 23-day Parliament protest made its way to the bay but has now morphed into a protest about Māori land rights.

A spokesperson for Wellington City Council said they were aware of police action, and would be on hand to assist with the clean-up.

More to come.