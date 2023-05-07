Police car. Photo / File

Police are making inquiries after a person was found dead on Lake Rd in Ohinemutu shortly after 1am.

At this stage the death was being treated as unexplained, police said in a media statement.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information that could help with inquiries, in particular, any sightings of a person in the Lake Rd area near Rotorua Hospital, between 10pm yesterday and 1am today.

Anyone who has information that could help was encouraged to contact police via its 105 phone service, referencing file number 230507/9750.

Reports can also be made online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using Update Report.