Police said they are continuing to make inquiries into the matter.

The Herald has approached Westfield for comment.

One shopper, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Herald they entered the mall with their partner before seeing about eight teenage boys fighting outside of Woolworths.

“I saw one kid who was barefoot and he was holding a knife. He was walking towards that group fighting.

“It was really scary,” they said.

The witness said the boy was wearing a hoodie but he was visibly holding a knife at his side.

“Obviously nobody attempted to stop them because it was really rowdy at there was a knife involved... We left to avoid the situation.”

They said three security personnel attempted to de-escalate the situation.

“They were outnumbered, there was too many youths.

“I saw three security people and one of them were trying to stop the fight and two others were calling for help,” they said.