Family say the man, Geoff, has been missing since yesterday afternoon.

Family say the man, Geoff, has been missing since yesterday afternoon.

Police are attempting to locate a man who has been reported missing after not returning home yesterday afternoon.

A man who goes by the name of “Geoff” has failed to return home. He was believed to be in a red car, and had two dogs with him when he was last seen.

The man is believed to be in this car.

A person who knows Geoff posted to Facebook saying she was “very worried about him”.

The man failed to return home, and was in a red car with two miniature schnauzers, named Hiccup and Wookie.