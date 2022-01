Three people are alleged to have entered the shop at 1.05pm on Monday. Photo / Tamsyn Hansen‑Hill

One person was taken to Whanganui Hospital after an alleged assault at the Rangitikei Street Store in Whanganui East on Monday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said three people entered the shop around 1.05pm and assaulted the owner.

They then left on foot.

Inquiries into the matter were ongoing, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance took one patient in a moderate condition to hospital.