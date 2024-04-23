Emergency services responded to reports of an assault in Hastings on Tuesday evening, in which one person was injured. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police are making inquiries after a Hastings assault in which one person was seriously injured by a weapon on Tuesday evening.

Witnesses looked on as police and ambulance staff swarmed Queen St West near the centre of Hastings CBD about 7pm.

A St John spokesman said one person in a serious condition was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital by ambulance.

A police spokeswoman said police responded to reports of an assault in the area and one person with moderate to serious injuries was taken to hospital.

She said police could confirm a weapon that was not a firearm was involved, but could not say what weapon was used.

She said police were making inquiries into the incident.











