Police making inquiries into Hastings CBD assault involving weapon, one person seriously injured

Hawkes Bay Today
Emergency services responded to reports of an assault in Hastings on Tuesday evening, in which one person was injured. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police are making inquiries after a Hastings assault in which one person was seriously injured by a weapon on Tuesday evening.

Witnesses looked on as police and ambulance staff swarmed Queen St West near the centre of Hastings CBD about 7pm.

A St John spokesman said one person in a serious condition was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital by ambulance.

A police spokeswoman said police responded to reports of an assault in the area and one person with moderate to serious injuries was taken to hospital.

She said police could confirm a weapon that was not a firearm was involved, but could not say what weapon was used.

She said police were making inquiries into the incident.



