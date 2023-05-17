Police make inquiries into Te Kuiti bank robbery, ask public for help

Two people both dressed in black that fled on a black, farm-style motorbike are sought in relation to an aggravated robbery in Te Kuiti. Video / NZ Police

A bank robbery carried out by two assailants in Te Kuiti is being investigated by police, who at this stage are unable to locate the offenders.

An ANZ bank in Te Kūiti was robbed and a nearby supermarket worker was shot at on Tuesday. The offenders fled on a motorbike.

Police have made a plea to the public to help them investigate the incident, supplying a photo of the offenders.

Police request the public's help to locate the two offenders involved in an aggravated bank robbery in Te Kuiti. Photo / NZ Police

The photo shows the two offenders, both wearing black puffer jackets and dark clothing riding away on a farm-style motorbike.

According to Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson the police Eagle helicopter responded after the robbery occurred to help track down the offenders.

While the pair remain at large, Patterson said his team was following “strong leads.

“Te Kuiti’s a fantastic, close-knit community that doesn’t tolerate things like this,” he said in a statement.

“We know that some people may have seen the pair on the motorbike either before or after the robbery and we want them to reach out to Police.”

The robbery occurred at the ANZ branch on Rora St in the town centre, a 111 call was made shortly after 12.05pm.

Witnesses told the Herald two men wearing all black and motorcycle helmets entered the bank branch and were asked by ANZ staff to remove their helmets, which is when the robbery started.

A witness said the offenders, one short and the other tall, fled the bank “with $50 notes flying everywhere”.

Another witness said both offenders were then confronted by a neighbouring SuperValue worker, who approached the men.

The witness said the offenders drew a knife before the employee was shot at.

The worker, described by the witness as an Asian man in his 40s, was not injured.

Armed police and detectives then arrived, the witness said, with a dog unit also patrolling the area and guards posted outside the bank.

“They’ve cordoned off the SuperValue car park where offenders came through the library,” the witness said.

Te Kūiti is 75km south of Hamilton. Residents said the township is closely knit and known as the shearing capital of the country.

Armed police and detectives arrived at the scene, the witness said. Photo / MFM Te Reo o Te Iwi

“Everything that happens in this town is big news around here,” one witness said.

Patterson said that Te Kuiti would be hosting a community event today in response to the robbery and that police would attend.

He said that even if people feel their information about the event might be insignificant, it could be the piece of the puzzle that allows us to close the net on these offenders.

“Aggravated robbery is a horrible crime that inflicts fear and trauma on innocent people and we understand that a lot of people will be concerned,” he said.

“Police are working incredibly hard to locate these offenders and get them off our streets.”



