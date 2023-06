Police attended the death on Tuesday morning. Photo / Dean Purcell

South Island authorities are making inquiries into the death of an Invercargill toddler.

Police confirmed they attended a death of a three-year-old child on Tuesday morning. The toddler’s death is unexplained.

A statement from police said they were making inquiries into the matter, also working closely with family and victim support as well as other agencies.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this tragic time,” a spokesperson said.