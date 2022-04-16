Reece Cameron was seen at his residence on Old Taupiri Rd in Ngāruawāhia. Photo / Police

Police are looking for a missing man who was carrying a small backpack and a blanket when he was last seen.

Reece Cameron was seen at his residence on Old Taupiri Rd in Ngāruawāhia at about 4.30pm on Friday.

"He was last seen wearing an orange singlet, with black tennis shorts and black shoes, carrying a small dark backpack and a blanket," police said.

There are concerns for the 27-year-old's welfare.

• Anyone who has seen Cameron or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call 111 and quote file number 220416/5496.