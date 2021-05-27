Police look for person in Wellington bar assault

Police are trying to identify this man in relation to a violent incident at a Wellington Bar. Photo / NZ Police

Police are trying to identify this man in relation to a violent incident at a Wellington Bar. Photo / NZ Police

Wellington Police are looking for a man in relation to a fight at a Wellington bar in the early hours of last Friday morning.

A person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries following the violent incident on Courtenay Place at about 12.50am.

Police would like to identify the man pictured in the CCTV image above.

Anyone who has any information which may assist is asked to contact Police by phoning 105 and quoting file number 210521/5566.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Last week, a post on social media referred to bar property being destroyed, dangerous drugs being consumed and a person being badly beaten after the incident.