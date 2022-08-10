Police look for missing man in Waikanae Beach

Police are trying to find Brent Falaniko. Photo / File

Police are looking for a man who went missing in the Waikanae Beach area yesterday.

Brent Falaniko, 60, has been missing since yesterday evening.

He is described as being of a medium build with grey shoulder-length hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark grey sweatshirt, grey trackpants and black sports shoes.

Police and his family are concerned for his wellbeing, a spokeswoman said.

If you have seen him or have information that could help, please ring 111 and quote event number P051512709.