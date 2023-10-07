Police launch homicide investigation after man dies in Hastings

Police have made an arrest after a man died in Hastings overnight. Photo / NZME

Police have made an arrest and launched a homicide investigation after a man died at an address in Hastings overnight.

Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene said the police were called to a house on Willowpark Rd after reports a male had been assaulted.

“Sadly the victim died at the scene. A 59-year-old man was arrested at the address and is assisting Police with our inquiries.

“Our focus is now on establishing the circumstances surrounding the incident and supporting the victim’s family at this difficult time,” said Keene.

A scene examination is underway at the address and is expected to take a couple of days.