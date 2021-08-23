Police launch homicide investigation after death in Panmure, Auckland

About 25 police officers at the scene. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a serious incident in Panmure, Auckland, tonight.

Roads were cordoned off and up to 25 police officers in masks flooded the scene.

Emergency services were called to Tripoli Rd in Panmure at 7.30pm.

Inspector Jason Homa said one person was located with critical injuries but could not be revived and died at the scene.

The scene will be cordoned off overnight as an examination continues.

Red and white tape has been used to cordon off parts of the road and a nearby apartment.

Police officers are patrolling the area outside and inside the apartment block, with a police spokesperson saying they are working to determine the circumstances.

"We'll update more when we have more to confirm," the spokeswoman said.

An eyewitness who spoke to the Herald at 8pm said the victim was under a tree with police and ambulance crews gathered around them.

There were about 16 flashing police cars, 25 police officers and an ambulance at the scene, he said.

It comes after a man in his 70s was shot dead in Ōtahuhu last night.

A homicide investigation was under way and a post-mortem would be performed, a police spokesperson said.