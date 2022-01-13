Police have warned owners of Toyota Aquas that their model of car is being targeted by thieves. Video / Waikato Police

Police have issued a warning for Toyota Aqua car owners as the model of the car is being targeted by thieves.

Although the cars are late models, Acting Detective Sergeant Matt Barlett said police are seeing a trend involving the car.

"We are seeing a trend that they are being stolen and used in serious commercial burglaries.

Senior Crime Officer Vaness Wardley said people can gain entry by smashing the quarter light windows and reaching inside the car to unlock the doors.

Wardley said once a person is inside the car the ignition is easily popped.

"And the reason why they've been able to be stolen is that they don't have any immobilisers," she said.

Barlett is recommending all Toyota Aqua car owners to purchase an immobiliser. While they are not cheap, he said it is a worthwhile investment.

"It can cost up to $500 but if your car is stolen, it's a similar cost to the excess on your insurance."

A video posted to TikTok by Waikato District Police shows a Toyota Aqua used in a smash-and-grab incident.

CCTV footage shows the car driving towards the shopfront of a liquor store multiple times to smash the door and windows.

Three people can then be seen running into the store, taking whatever they can.

Police are asking anyone who recognises any of the offenders in the video to contact police by calling 105 or through Crime Stoppers.