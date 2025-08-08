A Brazilian is a hair removal technique in which all or most of the hair from the pubic region is removed by wax. Top To Toe Beauty Clinic Papakura charges $60 for the full service.

Members of the public have taken to the salon’s Facebook page to comment on the incident - along with lots of Kiwi humour and banter in the mix.

“I heard before she gapped it, she said: ‘I’m outta hair’,” one person wrote.

“Imagine the charge sheet being read out in court,” another said.

While another poster had some easy advice: “Bro, just shave at home, G.”

Salon director Paul Dzonge said the woman received a full Brazilian service and was charged $60 afterwards.

“She pretended she wanted to make payment but her card declined.

“She said she would go to an ATM...but she never came back.”

Dzonge said the incident happened on July 25. A police report was made about a week later.

They decided to share the incident on their Facebook page and also posted an image of the woman - with her face blurred.

Dzonge said he had to turn the notifications off on his phone that night.

“I couldn’t sleep because of all the notifications.”

Dzonge said their salon was established in 2008. They have another branch on the same road.

“Business has been really hard the last few years,” he said, acknowledging the effects of life after Covid.

He said this was the first time someone had done a runner after a Brazilian. However, it was not odd to have someone walk out after getting their eyebrows done or even kicking up a fuss after a haircut to avoid paying.

“It’s really hard. They can say it’s only $60, but every dollar counts for us.

“We know it’s tough for everyone, but it’s tough for us too. People think: ‘Oh, the owner has money’.

“But we’re paying for everything out of our own pocket, our house...everything to keep the business running.”

