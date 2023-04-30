Wild weather batters the North Island, principal speaks out after thieves strike three times and crowds descend on London for the King’s upcoming coronation in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police are investigating an unexplained death in Palmerston at the weekend.

Officers were called to a Mull St property in the East Otago town early Saturday morning.

Yesterday afternoon the house remained cordoned off and several police officers wearing protective clothing could be seen working outside.

A police spokesman said officers were called to the Mull St address about 12.15am on Saturday.

“Inquiries are under way to determine the circumstances that led to the death, which is being treated as unexplained at this time,” the spokesman said yesterday afternoon.

Police work at the scene of an unexplained death at a house on the corner of Mull and Birsa Sts, in Palmerston, yesterday afternoon. Photo / Gerard O'Brien / ODT

“Further information will be released when available.”

No update was provided last night.

A neighbour told the Otago Daily Times there were occasional loud parties at the address.

Another Mull St resident contacted the ODT and said apart from noisy parties at weekends, the house was occupied by a “quiet and normal family” with four children.

“The mum is nice, the dad is quiet, the kids are polite, lively, and friendly,” the resident said.

“There has been ... no noise issues besides the parties; the exterior of the house is always clean and neat and the kids are often outside playing or spending time with the adults.”

The resident said their sympathies went out to the family and the children in particular yesterday.

“We hope they are safe and in an environment where they can receive care and support during this troubling time.”