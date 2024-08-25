Police investigation launched after man dies in hunting incident near Tologa Bay

The injured person was taken to Gisborne Hospital in a critical condition, where he later died.

Police have launched an investigation after a person died in a hunting incident near Tologa Bay.

Emergency services were called to Tauwhareparae Road at about 10.40pm last night and found the victim with critical injuries.

“He was airlifted to hospital but died several hours later,” a police spokeswoman said.

“Police are speaking with a number of people and enquiries are continuing.”

The Eastland Rescue Helicopter Trust said a team was dispatched to the incident just after 11pm on Saturday night.