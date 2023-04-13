Police investigating whether series of aggravated robberies in Canterbury are linked

Police would like to speak to this man regarding a bank robbery in Rangiora. Photo / Supplied

Police are investigating whether a series of aggravated robberies across Canterbury involving a bank, a supermarket and a dairy are linked.

On Thursday, police appealed for information in relation to a robbery in North Canterbury on Wednesday.

A man armed with a weapon entered the ANZ bank on High St, Rangiora about 4.10pm. No one was injured in the incident.

Cordons were placed on the street while a scene examination was carried out, and further inquiries are ongoing.

Police appealed for sightings of a man captured on CCTV they believed “can assist with our inquiries”.

The Herald understands police are investigating whether the robbery is linked to five other incidents in the region recently.

A man wanted by police in relation to a robbery on March 25 in St Martins.

The first incident was on March 25 when a store in St Martins was robbed when a man demanded money and took a quantity of cash from the till. The man left the area on a white bike wearing a green helmet. On April 8 a business in Cashmere was the target of an aggravated burglary and a day later police were called to reports of an aggravated robbery at Metro Mart on Normans Rd.

During the robbery, the man, who was armed with a weapon, stole cash, cigarettes and tobacco. No one was injured.

Police earlier said they were looking at whether those incidents were linked.

Police are looking for this man regarding an aggravated robbery at a dairy on Normans Rd on April 9.

Then, on April 10, a man allegedly robbed the Merivale Fresh Choice about 5.15pm, leaving with a black grocery bag. It’s understood police are now investigating whether all the incidents are linked.

The man pictured near the robbery in Rangiora, or anyone who had information that may assist police, was asked to call police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using Update Report referencing file number 230413/9325.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.