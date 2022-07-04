Police are in the early stages of an investigation into the death of a woman on Harrison St. Photo / Bevan Conley

The death of a woman at a central Whanganui property on Monday morning is being treated as "unexplained".

A police spokesperson said police were called to a Harrison St property around 9.15am following reports of a person being injured.

The woman was taken to Whanganui Hospital, but she died on the way, police said.

Whanganui area commander Inspector Ross Grantham said at this time police were treating the woman's death as unexplained while they made inquiries to establish what had happened.

"The Harrison Street community will notice our staff in the neighbourhood while we examine the property and speak with people in the area," he said.