Clock ticking for the new government's mini-budget, Israel-Hamas hostage deal on the cards and Jason Momoa filming leads to ancient find in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An elderly woman has been found dead at a Levin home this evening in unexplained circumstances.

Police were called to the address on Bath St and upon arrival discovered the 85-year-old deceased.

An investigation into her death has been opened, Detective Senior Sergeant David Thompson said, and so far the circumstances around her death remain a mystery.

An increased police presence will be seen in the area, Thompson said, as police continue their scene examination.