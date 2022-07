Police were called to a property near Woolston, Christchurch, on Sunday after a person died. Photo / NZME

Police were called to a property near Woolston, Christchurch, on Sunday after a person died. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating a sudden death at a property in Christchurch.

A police spokesperson said the death happened at a property in Woolston this morning and is currently being treated as unexplained.

The body has been removed and police are no longer at the scene.

An autopsy is expected to be carried out on Monday, the spokesperson said. The death will continue to be treated as unexplained until police know the provisional results of the autopsy.